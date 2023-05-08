There are an abundance of personality-based quizzes online - and while their accuracy is not always spot on, it's a fun pastime.

Astrology is also a popular topic on the likes of TikTok where you can learn about what your zodiac sign (sun sign, moon sign and rising sign) all mean, along with predictions according to whichever one you are.

Now, there's a new trend where all of the zodiac signs are ranked with their positive and negative traits being shared.

Here's everything you need to know:

Overall, there are five different categories in which the zodiac signs have been ranked, ranging from "top tier" to "toxic," with the 12 signs being split again by gender binary - so 24 zodiacs (12 male, 12 female) in total make up the list.

@allzodiacbaddies Your zodiac positive and negative traits. #leo #pisces #taurus #capricorn #gemini #sag #virgo #aries #fyp #aquarius #cancer #scorpio #zodiacsign

If you're unfamiliar with the list, from top to bottom, this is where the different star signs stand:

Belongs to the top tier, no exception.

Aquarius women Virgo women Taurus women Sagittarius men Libra women

Will like to confront, discuss things while being an emotional person, but very faithful and loyal

Sagittarius women Leo women Libra men Cancer women Leo men Pisces women Aries women

Stubborn, wants things their way if not will get upset. Has roller-coaster ride relationships whether it’s friends or soulmates.

Capricorn women Capricorn men Pisces men Gemini women Aries men Scorpio women

A loner. Gets hated on because of his zodiac sign, but doesn’t give af.

Gemini men

Toxic. Just stay away. Horrible and always plays victim.

Cancer men Aquarius men Taurus men Scorpio men Virgo men

So where did this ranking come from?

It appears that the tiered list of zodiac signs and their positive and negative traits comes from the mental and emotional wellness platform The Minds Journal.

On the website, it says “encourage individuals to improve their mental and emotional health," and includes a range of content from quizzes to self-development blogs, articles all about mindfulness, spirituality and astrology.

Therefore, in this instance, the chart seems to be lighthearted and in jest, and it's important to remember lists like this are subjective and not everyone with the same zodiac sign has the exact same personality - this goes for both positive and negative traits.

Virgo and Scorpio men, as well as Scorpio and Gemini women, will be glad to hear that.

