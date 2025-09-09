Partners and pets channel Mr Darcy in new 'Pride and Prejudice' inspired TikTok trend

Pride and Prejudice has inspired a new TikTok trend - and more specifically, it's thanks to that scene in the 2005 film adaptation...

We're talking about the memorable moment at the end where Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) dramatically walks through a misty field to ask Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) if she will still have him.

Now, people are sharing videos on TikTok of their partners, and pets walking towards them, to the piano melody soundtrack with the caption "Mr. Darcy but..."

Here is a round-up of the best examples from the trend:

TikToker Hew (@hew7326) posted a clip of her pet cat making their way towards her through the grass, and wrote,"Not Mr. Darcy but my cat Dorito running towards me."

@hew7326 Not Mr. Darcy but my cat Dorito running towards me. #mrdarcy #prideandprejudice #dorito #cat #catsoftiktok

The video has 1.9 million views, and people in the comments section quoted the film with cat-based puns.

One person said, in a spin on Mr. Darcy's line, "You have bewitched me — put food in my bowl."

"And I love, I love, I love mew," a second person similarly wrote.

A third person added, "No this was a cinematic experience. He's even wearing a tuxedo," referring to Dorito's fur.

"I want the version of Pride and Prejudice where we edit out Mr. Darcy so we can put in Dorito," a fourth perosn commented.





"Not Mr. Darcy but my boyfriend bringing me the tallest sunflower," wrote creator Kat (@kateugsterart), along with a video of her boyfriend appearing from a sunflower field with one to give to her.

The video has 2.5 million views, people in the comments showed some love for the clip and her boyfriend's kind gesture.

"I’m really enjoying the dancing of the sunflower as it comes out," one person wrote.

A second person added, "You have bewitched me, flower and soul."

"It always makes me want to cry when people pick flowers," a third person shared.

A fourth person commented, "…..that man smiled as he saw you. Brought you the biggest sunflower….. mr. Darcy who?! Sunflower guy? 10/10."





TikToker Joanne (@joannechun123) shared her boyfriend aka her "personal uber eats" as she filmed from her apartment downwards as he walked down the street with food for her.

"Not Mr. Darcy but fiance walking home with the fried chicken we order for dinner," she wrote.

(Mr. Darcy didn't turn up with fried chicken in the film... just saying).





@joannechun123 my personal uber eats #mrdarcy #prideandprejudice

The video now has 839,000 views, with viewers also agreed this was a romantic gesture.

"Modern day romance at its finest," one person wrote.

A second person added, "You have bewitched me, body and soul (food)."

"Golden hour, the gentle breeze, the shadows. Cinematic," a third person posted.

A fourth person shared in a spin on Mr. Collin's line, “What excellent fried chicken. Many years since I have had such exemplary poultry."





"Not Mr. Darcy but my horse running to see me on an evening this spring," creator Annie (@annaclarewhelan) shared as her horse galloped towards her in scene that looks straight out of a period drama.

@annaclarewhelan I love them so much🥹❤️ #horses#arabian#spring#kentucky#horsefarm

With over 530,000 views, people in the comments gave it the Mr. Darcy stamp of approval - some even saying it's better.

“You have bewitched me—where’s my hay," one person said.

A second person added, "Close enough welcome back Mr Darcy."

"Ok but this is the exact energy Mr Darcy’s walk gave," a third person replied.

A fourth person shared, "That’s waaaaaaay better than Mr. Darcy!!!"

Elsewhere, Why is everyone on TikTok suddenly obsessed with tiffins? and 'Rare aesthetic' TikTok trend is unlocking our core life memories.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.