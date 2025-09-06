'Rare aesthetic' TikTok trend is unlocking our core life memories

Y2K trends, vintage clothes, and retro games - maybe it's a recession indicator or just general nostalgia, but we always have fond feelings for the past, and a new TikTok trend encapsulates this vibe.

The videos are all about capturing specific, core memories from our lives, from our childhood in particular, classed as being a "rare aesthetic," all of which play to the tune of 'Gorof (Elixir) (feat. Sahra Dawho)' by Dur Dur Band.

(Although it's called this, it seems we can all relate to these distinct recollections, and many of the videos have gone viral on TikTok.)

So what exactly is deemed a "rare aesthetic"? Here is a rundown of the most popular examples.

Swimming pool

TikToker @laurenzopotenzo posted a video with images of a swimming pool and cafe with the text that read, "Rare aesthetic: going to swimming lessons and being jealous of your mum sitting in the cafe."

No doubt she probably had a delicious hot chocolate in hand too...











It seems lots of us can relate to this, as the video has since received over 9.2 million views, 2 million likes and thousands of comments from people adding extra details of their swimming pool memories growing up.

One person said, "And you were always so hungry when you were in the pool."

"Does anyone remember how good the taste of crisps was after you’ve been swimming or just me," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "These cafes were so comforting, the smell of coffee beans and cookies and hint of chlorine."

"Why is it so specific and why do I also have this memory?" a fourth person asked.





School mornings during winter

As we approach the autumn and winter months, this one hits different...

"Rare aesthetic: School mornings during winter," TikToker @m3xi.83 wrote, along with images of a dark winter morning where the sun is yet to rise, with the pavement wet from the rain.

We're just chilly thinking about it.







This video has received over 1.2 million views, 293,000 likes, and people in the comments section debate about how rare this is and share other instances..

"It happens every year what do you mean rare?" one person said.

A second person wrote, "Another rare aesthetic: when almost everyone is absent and theres like 3 people in the class and you just sit with them outside while looking at the cloudy dark sky i love it."

"This was my everyday walk to school I can't wait for it again," a third person commented.

A fourth person posted, "The smell and the temperature with your comfy clothing,oh my god heavenly."





Grocery trip while on holiday

There is just something about a grocery run while on holiday that is so much more exciting than your everyday food shop.

TikToker @uwubaddiespam agrees, as she posted photos of travelling to a supermarket at night, along with snaps of palm trees and buildings.

"Rare aesthetic: the grocery store trip on the first night of a vacation," the poster wrote.







After getting over 3.5 million views, 897,000 likes, viewers in the comment section detailed memories from their grocery run and how it makes them feel.

One person said, "It feels like I’m a traveller in an ancient land going to the local markets for nourishment."

"And then you get 10 times the amount of food you need," a second person wrote.

A third person shared, "A Publix in Florida always hits the spot."

"My favorite part of the trip, no shade," a fourth person admitted.





Watching music videos

Back in the day, watching music videos was part of people's days growing up as this TikTok clearly shows.

TikToker @besequeal posted, "Rare aesthetic: watching music videos as a kid," along with clips of popular musics that were released in the 2010s such as 'Shake It Off' by Taylor Swift, 'Superbass' by Nicki Minaj, 'Roar' by Katy Perry, 'All About That Bass' by Meghan Trainor, and more, you get the picture...





With 3 million views, 918,000 likes, and thousands of comments, viewers reflected on this time when music videos

"And the damn Vevo logo," one person said.

A second person wrote, "Before we had doomscrolling, we had Vevo binges."

" Dark Horse' and 'Look What You Made Me Do' were my favs," a third person shared.

A fourth person commented, "Omg this is crazy, I watched so many music videos when I was little, especially 'Royals' omg and 'Roar'.

What is a core memory of yours that you would deem to be a rare aesthetic?

