OnlyFans model says her X-rated account 'ruined' her mother's marriage

We’re used to hearing tales of OnlyFans creators who have been disowned by friends and loved-ones over their line of work.

But one star of the platform has been left with “family trauma” over her content for a very different reason.

Australian model Taila Maddison opened up about how she’d “ruined” her mum’s marriage after uncovering the true identity of her account's top subscriber.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, she revealed that the overzealous fan was none other than... her stepdad.



“When I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer, bought every single thing that I sent him, he was pretty much a follower since the beginning,” Taila explained.

“We would talk every day, he made custom requests – very specific things – and he also had a very specific username on the website.”



Within two months, he had spent $2,000 AUD (around £1,000) on raunchy pictures and videos of Taila.

It was at this point that someone with the exact same username as the mystery man viewed her TikTok page, and she spotted a note saying that the person was “from [her] contacts.”

“I went absolutely mental trying to figure out who this person was from my contacts,” she continued.

“I narrowed it down to six people, and one of them was my stepdad. I went with my gut feeling and I messaged the website account and I said, ‘I know who this is.’

“Within two minutes, I got a text from my stepdad saying, ‘Hey Tai, can we talk?’”

In a follow-up video, Taila explained that her stepfather had been part of her life since she was 11 years old, which made his behaviour all the more disturbing.

“When I caught him, he denied it to all of his friends, and obviously my mum got rid of him straight away,” she confirmed.

“But yeah, if you want to talk about family trauma, my stepdad watched me have sex with my partner for two months.”









Her two videos racked up nearly two million views in just one day as commentators voiced their horror at the revelation.

“That means he's been looking at you in that way since day one..a warning to all mothers here for sure,” one pointed out.

“He’s probably still subscribed, but under a different username,” suggested another, to which Taila replied: “His phone is blocked, but [possibly] from another device!”

“Are you OK?” asked a third. “That must have been really hard for you emotionally.”

“I’m okay now,” Taila responded. “At the time I couldn’t leave the house for a couple of days. I was still working in retail and was too anxious to be at the shopping centre worried that he would be there.”

Taila said her stepdad spent $2,000 on racy content, including specific underwear requests @tailamaddison/Instagram





Inevitably, scores of users wanted more details on the kind of content the disgraced stepdad was requesting. So Taila duly obliged in another follow-up.

“Like I said, in a previous video, we messaged every single day on the website, and he would make requests almost every single day,” she said.

“One of them was to see the underwear that I was wearing every day. At the time I was working still, so I was out of the house five days a week, and he would ask for pictures in the bathroom or the changing rooms of wherever I was.

“He also requested that when I was filming solo content at home, that I would not do it in the bathroom or in the shower. He always wanted it to be on my bed or on the floor of my bedroom.”

Further underlining the creepiness of his actions, she added: “He had access to this room every single day. He also was helping out do the washing at home with said underwear.”





Taila later confirmed that she had cut all contact with her now ex-stepdad and had blocked him “from my pages on all platforms”.

“I have not heard from him since the day I called him out,” she said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

“He wouldn’t even come into the house to collect his belongings while I was there.”

She then urged other OnlyFans creators to get to grips with the fact that it is “highly likely someone from your school, gym, workplace or family is watching your every move”.

