The biggest TikTok Christmas food recipe trends guaranteed to win over party guests

Christmas is the time for snow (we wish), catching up with loved ones, watching festive films, and eating lots and lots of food.

In fact, a YouGov survey revealed that almost 50 per cent of people would consider Christmas dinner to be their favourite meal of the year.

That being said, it's by no means the only incredible Christmas food on offer.

Supermarkets are getting more inventive than ever with their festive ranges (pigs in blankets pizza, anyone?), and recipes for everything from gluten-free to incredible vegan options are more available than ever.

So, if you're heading to a Christmas party this year and need an impressive, yet simple dish to bring, or you just want to convince your family you can actually cook, here are some of the best festive TikTok recipes we've seen this year...

The very cheesy Christmas tree

Your favourite cream cheese smothered in herbs and pomegranate baubles, ready to serve with crackers or bread. No cooking required.

Spiced honey and date goat's cheese dip

Dips that take over entire plates have been one of this year's biggest food trends (and why did it take so long?), so it's unsurprising that this festive combination of sweet honey and dates with goat's cheese is a must-try on everyone's appetiser list.

Christmas pudding Coco Pop balls

This rocky road-inspired dessert appetiser is not only adorable, but super quick and easy to make - and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Whipped ricotta and avocado Christmas trees

If you're feeling a little fancy, these piped crostinis with a ricotta and avocado whip look super impressive, and give off big Christmas tree vibes, without the need for going too hard on the details.

#holidayrecipes #easyrecipes ♬ original sound - Nicole K. Modic @kalejunkie WHIPPED RICOTTA AVOCADO CROSTINI W/CRUSHED WALNUTS, POMEGRANATE AND HONEY 🍯 -if you're looking for the perfect appetizer that everyone will love on Christmas then you need to give these a try. My friend Hannah from @Lovelydelites and I had so much fun making these-not only are they delicious, but they are so pretty and festive looking too! The perfect two bite wonder that'll hold you over before dinner. Makes 6-8 servings 1 baguette, sliced 1 inch thick 2 tb olive oil 2 ripe avocados 1 15oz container of ricotta 1 tsp salt 2 tosp lemon juice 2 cloves of garlic 1/4 cup crushed walnuts 1/3 cup pomegrante seeds 3 tb honey Preheat oven to 350F. Slice baguette and line them up on a baking sheet. Brush with the olive oil and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until golden. Remove from the oven and set aside. Next, add the avocado, ricotta, salt, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor and process for about 3 minutes or until there are no chunks left and the mixture is completely smooth. Taste and adjust salt/lemon as needed. Add the whipped avocado to a piping bag with your choice of piping tip and add onto the toasted baguette slices in a swirl motion. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts, pomegranate seeds and a drizzle of hot honey. ENJOY!! #holidayappetizers

Cranberry and brie flowers

Everyone knows that the best bit about Christmas is that everything becomes cranberry and brie-filled.

#brie #christmas #appetizers ♬ Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas - Love music Old and New @mumsfoodies 12 Days of Appetizers Pt 6 🎅 1 x sheet puff pastry 200g Brie Cranberry sauce Chopped nuts (I used walnuts) 1 x egg yolk with 1 x tsp milk Honey for drizzling Rosemary Make sure your Brie is cold, freezer for 30 min is good, I use a vegetable scraper to scrape some of the white coating off so I don’t waste cheese Preheat oven to 180 C Slice your cheese or cube it very thinly Cut your pastry into 4 rectangles by cutting down the middle and each side in half. Spread some cranberry sauce and the layer the cheese. Roll it up carefully and slice down the middle and roll up each side tucking the end underneath as shown in the video. It will make 8. Add to a baking sheet Sprinkle with salt and peeper and then brush with the egg wash. Bake for 30-35 minutes until crunchy and flakey. Drizzle with honey as soon as they’re out of the oven. Enjoy D 🫶 #fyp

Christmas Eve salad

If you're looking for a lighter option this Christmas, this Christmas Eve salad combines Brussels sprouts with bacon and pomegranate for plenty of festive flavours.

Chocolate pinecones

A sweet treat that almost looks a little too realistic...

Macaron Christmas wreath

If you're going to do Christmas properly, go out with a bang - and this macaron wreath will make you look like you've pulled out all the stops. The perfect ending to a festive feast.

#easyrecipes #christmasdessert #macarons #foodtok ♬ Trendsetter - Connor Price & Haviah Mighty @cheftomwalton My hack for a stress-free Christmas dessert to impress! This Macaron & Pavlova Wreath comes together effortlessly & you don’t even need to turn the oven on! Ingredients ½ punnet strawberries, roughly chopped ¼ cup caster sugar Splash of lemon juice - Approx. 12-16 Macarons - Approx. 27 mini pavlovas or meringue nests - 600ml thickened cream, whipped to stiff peaks - 1 punnet raspberries - 1 punnet strawberries, halved - 1/3 cup pistachios, roughly chopped - Icing sugar, to dust Method For the strawberry sauce, combine the ½ punnet strawberries, sugar and lemon in a small pot with 2 tbsp water. Bring to the boil stirring then turn down and simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring often, until you have a nice strawberry sauce. Strain and cool. Lay the mini pavlovas out on a large serving platter in a wreath shape. Spoon or pipe the cream onto and in between the pavlovas, then randomly place 4 of each flavoured macaron around the wreath followed by raspberries, strawberry halves. When ready to serve, scatter over the pistachio, spoon over the sauce and dust with icing sugar. #dessert





