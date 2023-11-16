TikTok now allows users to save songs directly to music playlist

TikTok has had a big impact on the music industry in recent years, and now there's a new feature that lets you save songs directly to music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

A move that artists on the platform will no doubt appreciate as they seek to convert viral videos into streaming numbers.

News of the new "Add to Music App," was announced on Tuesday by the social media platform.

The option can be found in a button next to the name of the song at the bottom of the screen, and you simply press "Add Music," for the song to be added to your Music Library on your preferred streaming service.

While Spotify will add the saved TikTok song to your liked songs playlist, Amazon Music will create a TikTok-specific playlist or listeners can add it to a different one.

What the new "Add to Music App" feature will look like for TikTok users. TikTok

This feature will be available to both Spotify's free and paid (Premium) users, while on Amazon Music it will just be for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited customers, and Apple Music also says the feature will only be offered to paying subscribers, as per TechCrunch.

"TikTok is already the world's most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music," said Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, in a statement.



"Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders."

Only UK and US users will be able to use the "Add to Music" feature, but TikTok has said more countries will follow.

