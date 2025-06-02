Watch terrifying moment tourists flee erupting Mount Etna

Footage shared on social media shows Mount Etna in Sicily erupting, sending a huge column of smoke and ask into the sky as tourists run away from the explosion (2 June).

Mount Etna is Europe’s largest and most active volcano, it last erupted in early May and had gone through a dozen eruptive phases since March.

The most recent volcanic tremors began at around 10pm local time and reached their peak shortly before 1am this morning (June 2).

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology has said that the volcano is experiencing strong Strombolian explosions – a type of eruption “of growing intensity”.

