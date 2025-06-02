In an awkward interview with CBS, Elon Musk refused to comment on Donald Trump's proposed ban on foreign students amid the president's ongoing feud with Harvard University.

CBS correspondent David Pogue asked the Tech Giant, and former head of Department of Government Efficiency, what he thought of the proposed ban as a former foreign student himself.

Musk said: "I think we want to stick to, you know, the subject of the day, which is space ships, as opposed to presidential policy."

Pogue then said he was told no topic was off limits to which Musk replied: "Well, no."

