Tiktok goes viral after young girl performs for passengers on delayed Delta flight

Delayed flights are such a pain, aren't they?

But one Delta Air Lines flight to Orlando, Florida, provided some entertainment by letting a young passenger perform her rendition of 'How Far I'll Go' by Alessia Cara from Disney's Moana soundtrack, and it has since gone viral on social media.

A TikTok posted by Romeu (@druziroaming) shows the youngster singing into the intercom as the passengers look on.

"...No matter how hard I try/ Every turn I take, every trail I track/ Every path I make, every road leads back/To the place I know, where I cannot go, where I long to be..." the girl sang as she belted out the rest of the tune.

"When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2… But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay," the TikToker added in the caption.









"We've been stuck on this plane for hours and now this little girl is singing for us," TikTok Haleigh (@haleighmarlow3) shared.





@haleighmarlow3 pov: I was stuck on the flight with the little girl singing and I’m in the video that’s going viral about it. @delta run me my compensation check

















After seeing a number of different videos from passengers pop up on their For You page, viewers were thoroughly amused and shared their reactions in the comments - and, clearly, not everyone would have enjoyed being in that situation.

"These hostage videos are killing me," one person commented.

Another person wrote, "Unlocked POV 3."

"So EVERYONE recorded themselves in active torture," a third person said.

