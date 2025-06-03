John Stewart roasts Elon Musk as DOGE 'roots out least efficient government worker'

Video
John Stewart, host of The Daily Show, took Elon Musk down in an epic roast after the tech billionaire stepped down from DOGE on Friday (May 30).
In his opening monologue Stewart described him as the "least efficient government" worker despite Musk running the Department of Government Efficiency.
The host said "I'm starting to feel bad for this guy, he's only been there four months" comparing photos of Musk at the start of his time in the Trump administration and at the end.
