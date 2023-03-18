Woman grosses out the internet by putting her toilet seat in dishwasher

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a brow-raising cleaning hack that's grossed everybody out.

In the brief footage that's racked up over 3.2 million views, Alison (@alisonkoroly) praised her husband for his unique method, writing: "He's living in the year 3000."

The clip shows him removing the toilet seat and placing it in the dishwasher to be washed. Inevitably, this led to thousands of disgusted viewers flocking to the comments with one candidly declaring, "You can't eat at everybody's house..."

A second chimed in: "Remind me not to take that offer of a cuppa."

Meanwhile, one TikToker mocked the method, writing: "I put my dishes in the toilet and flush. Much faster."

Luckily, clean fanatics can sleep peacefully knowing the viral clip was a joke. Alison often films comedic sketches with her husband, describing her content on Facebook as "comedy sketches and short films."

She told the New York Post: "Our goal is to create entertaining content that people would laugh at and find fun and funny, and lighthearted."

It comes after it was revealed that our beds contain more germs than our toilet seats.

In an experiment, people were asked to use the same bed sheets for four weeks. The end result determined that a month-old bed sheet contains 10 million bacteria – six times more the number lurking on a toothbrush stand, along with bacteria that doesn't even exist in our toilets.

"You should wash or steam clean your mattress at least every 6 months," cleaning experts Karcher recommends. "By deep cleaning the mattress every so often, mattress foam will be aired out hence allowing all particles of the materials to 'breathe.' This way, you can also prolong the longevity of your mattress as well."

