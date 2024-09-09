The Reddit mystery of the elusive 'Celebrity Number Six' is finally solved

It left social media users flummoxed but the mysterious 'Celebrity Number Six' mystery on Reddit has finally been solved after five years.

The whole thing started back in 2020 when the user TontsaH posted an image on Reddit of a piece of fabric he got in 2008 which had a print of a range of different celebrities.

People were able to track down and identify which celebrities they were (and even the original photos based on the print), these included Adriana Lima (twice), Josh Holloway, Orlando Bloom, Jessica Alba, Travis Kimmel, and Ian Somerhalder.

However, there was one elusive celeb that left people scratching their heads as to who it could be - there was even an entire subreddit created and dedicated to tracking down the celeb's identity.

But finally, we know who it is: Spanish model Leticia Sardá has been revealed as 'Celebrity Number Six'.

So how exactly did Redditors come to this conclusion?

Well, a user on the subreddit IndigoRoom claimed that Santa was mentioned by someone in discussions and eventually research led to the photographer who snapped the photo that was used on the fabric print.

The Reddit user was able to reach out to the photographer who confirmed their snap was of Sardá for a women’s magazine.

When you put the photo and print side-by-side, it is clearly a match, bringing one of Reddit's long-running mysteries to an end.

In the 'Celebrity Number Six' subreddit, a user posted a collage of all the celebrities next to their respective prints.





In the comments section, people couldn't quite believe the mystery of 'Celebrity Number Six' was finally over.

One person wrote: "Where were you when celebrity number six was found?"

"I feel like I’m witnessing history," another person said.

Someone else added: "Also it puts into perspective how desperate we were now like this pic is an exact match. we were REACHING with other guesses."

"I have no one to tell about this. What a historic moment in niche internet history."

