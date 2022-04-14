Dan Stevens' takedown of Boris Johnson should be compulsory viewing.

Speaking on The One Show, the actor was asked to tell viewers about a new series called Gaslit he is starring in about Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal. But he took hosts by surprise by using the opportunity to make a political point.



He started by saying: “What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign."

He then paused and said: "I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.” The moment caused hosts Jermaine Jenas and Alex Jones to gasp before Stevens seamlessly went right back into promoting his new series.

Journalist Scott Bryan captured the moment, which immediately went viral.

It comes after Johnson became the first prime minister to face police sanctions for breaking the law during his time in office. He and the chancellor Rishi Sunak, are two of the 30 people to have received new fixed penalty notices after police deemed mixing in his office for a slice of cake in June 2020 while indoor mixing for social reasons was prohibited.

Despite a huge backlash, both have said they won't resign and so the backlash continues with the likes of Stevens speaking for the nation.

