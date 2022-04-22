Video

Amir Khan blames Sadiq Khan for crime levels after £72k gunpoint robbery in London

Boxer, Amir Khan, has hit out at Mayor Sadiq Khan following a gunpoint robbery where thieves held a gun to him and stole his £72,000 watch.

Khan has said he was planning to move to the capital, but there's "no chance" of it happening now.

In an interview with GMB, he said: "I do honestly feel very unsafe when I'm walking around London, England."

"Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch. It's absolutely disgraceful," he told MailOnline.

