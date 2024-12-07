Simon Squibb reveals the best dream he's ever helped come true

Simon Squibb is a hugely successful entrepreneur with a number of different businesses and he's renowned for helping people kickstart their own.

He's built up a major following across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram with his advice for people wanting to go for it and helping others fulfil their 'dreams'.

indy100 asked Squibb what's the one dream that he's helped to realise that has fulfilled him the most - and he said it was helping Kellie Roberts, who opened Kellie's K9s with his support.

Squibb said: "Kellie dreamed of opening up a business to look after canines and when I asked her why she wanted to do this, she talked about how she'd had quite a tough upbringing where her stepfather abused her.

"She basically felt like she didn't have a voice and no-one listened to her and there was a lot of pain and she basically felt she had no power in her life.

"She said she feels the same way now about why she wants to help animals. She thinks a lot of the time, animals don't have a voice, they have a pain or a bump or an issue and they're not able to speak it and say it.

"As a dog groomer, she likes to take care of the animal and give them a voice to their owners.

"Just that vulnerability to tell that story and share that pain, then turn that pain into a business you love, something you're passionate about, something that brings you joy, I have so much respect for it.

"If you can turn your pain into something purposeful, those things lift me up - the pain that people go through can destroy you but turning that into something that brings you happiness is magical."

Squibb reveals why people who don't have a lot of money should go for it and start a business, and that persistence and working collaboratively is absolutely key to success.

He openly shared his story about how he started with nothing.

"I started a business at 15-years-old, I was homeless and I had no money and no knowledge," Squibb said. "I was kicked out of home after my father died and I was basically in the street. I tried to get a job but I couldn't because I didn't have a National Insurance number or an address.

"I tried begging and had the most horrific experience where someone spat at me in the face and called me a drug addict. Absolutely everyone has an entrepreneurial muscle in their brain and in that moment, it woke up in me for the first time in my life.

"I walked past this massive house, the garden was really messy but the house was beautiful. My brain said maybe they'll pay me to take care of their garden because they don't have time.

"I rocked up out of sheer desperation, I wasn't confident at all, I knocked on the door and I asked if I could charge to take care of their garden. They said 'sure' and when asked how much, I picked £200 a month out of the air and they said 'alright'.

"I asked if I could use their equipment as I was just starting out and they said 'sure, we'll give it a go'. I knocked on another 100 doors that day and got 11 people to let me take care of their garden.

"If I can do it, anyone can do it - I'm dyslexic and it's definitely a misconception you need to have a lot of money and a lot of knowledge to start a business."

Squibb went on to say what factors are needed for a person to be successful in business.

"Statistically, most people who are successful today started with no money," he said. "It's a competitive advantage to have no money because you've got nothing to lose. Start with the basics and then you'll do what you need to do because you have to do it.

"If you've got resilience, if you're persistent and you can follow through then you'll be successful. It's completely wrong that in the education system, if you get a higher grade you're considered smart and a lower grade is considered dumb.

"It's completely wrong because in the real world, if you can collaborate with people, you can be successful, which isn't really taught. I learn so much from my failures, I lost $1m on a business and the experience taught me so much. I'm glad I had it.

"I needed the failure to have the lessons of how to be successful. My successes I can often put down to luck and persistence, persistence is how you get luck, not hard work.

"The best thing to do is to just go for it. I didn't sit down and plan to begin with because if you plan it, you can talk yourself out of it.

"Go for it, don't live with regrets."

Squibb runs HelpBnk, a platform which is designed to help people start running their own business.

