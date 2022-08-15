While actors can fake cry, laugh, and love - they can fake friendships too, as many of our favourite on-screen characters weren't actually so friendly with each other in real life.

One of the most widely-recognised feuds was between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, who played best friends Samantha and Carrie in Sex and the City.

Others that some viewers may not have spotted include an alleged falling out between Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice on 'Victorious', and the 'growing apart' of Leighton Meester and Blake Lively on 'Gossip Girl'.

