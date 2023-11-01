Matthew Perry 'admitting crush' on Jennifer Aniston goes viral following death

Friends fans have been left heartbroken after a clip has re-emerged of Matthew Perry admitting he had a crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The clip resurfaced following the death of the actor, and supporters have been left saddened that it'll never become a reality.

“The time I realised I had a crush on Jennifer Aniston was way before the show started", he said at the time, citing that an 'indifference' forced him to get over it.

"And how can you not have a crush on her?”

Perry died at home on 28 October, aged 54.

