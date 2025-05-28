TikToker's share their craziest claim to fame with humble-bragging 'airball' trend

Proving that flexing and humble bragging never go out of trend, people are taking to TikTok and revealing their "holy f***ing airballs".

It's basically where someone posts a video or slideshow where they begin by stating something about themselves, they then follow this up by sharing an incorrect expectation someone has about them.

That's when they shoot this expectation down with a "holy f***ing airball".

But what is an airball?

This is a term used in basketball which means when a shot completely misses the basket and the backboard.

American gymnast Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee_) participated in the trend where she wrote, "told him I did gymnastics," then in the next photo she added, "he said 'oh so you know how to flip?'"

In the final photo, she wrote, "#HOLYAIRBALLLL" along with a photo of herself smiling with her gold medal from the Paris Olympics, which has received over 5 million views.

TikToker Olivia (@oliviaminor) shared a relatable "airball" where she wrote, "I told him my room gets messy."

She then added, "He said, 'Yeah, I don't make my bed either'".

In the next moment, she then shows her bedroom where there are clothes all over the floor and added "#holyfrickinairball."

"I told him I was an extra in a movie," TikToker Kacey (@kaceystiktok) wrote. She then added, "He said, 'oh like an extra in the background?'"

Kacey then shared a clip from the 2009 film The Hangover where she starred as the kid who flipped off Alan (Zach Galifianakis) from a car, and wrote "#HOLYAIRBALL".

The video has received over 9 million views, with

"That’s a f***ing FLEX," one person wrote.

A second person added, "I would be insufferable if this was me."





In another video, TikToker Nicole (@nicoleheron_x) posted, "Told them I work for Disney."

Along with sharing snaps of herself wearing Disney ears in front of the Cinderella Castle, she wrote "Oh cool, like in the attractions and shops etc???"

It then cuts to a video of her doing flips and jumping around in a King Louie costume from The Jungle Book, with the caption "holyairrball."





