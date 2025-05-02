Disney+’s number one show is based on a terrifying true story

Warning: This story contains potential spoilers for Good American Family

There are so many good TV shows out right now - the world went wild for Adolescence just weeks ago, unpacked the hidden meanings behindBlack Mirror season 7, and now a new hit series has taken the top spot on Disney+ - and it's just as dark.

Good American Family was released on 19 March 2025, but has rocketed to the top of the Disney+ charts and remained there ever since, not least because the chilling tale is based on a true story.

The Hulu show, which stars Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and Imogen Faith Reid, follows the story of Natalia Grace, a seven-year-old child with dwarfism, adopted in 2010. Except, speculation begins arising that she's not actually a child at all, and is accused of being a grown adult in disguise.

Ever seen the movie Orphan? Sounds suspiciously familiar.

Hulu

The real Natalia Grace made headlines around the world after the 'young girl', who was returned to her adoption agency by the first family that took her in, was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett, who later questioned her identity and claimed that she was a threat to their safety.

Kristine accused Natalia of "threatening to stab her family in their sleep", attempting to "poison her coffee" and trying to "push her into an electric fence" - all of which she denies.

The family then successfully took Natalia Grace to court in Marion County, Indiana to change her birth year from 2003 to 1989.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Once she was legally deemed 22 years old, the Barnetts sent her to live in an apartment alone, paying her rent for a whole year and leaving her food to eat, before relocating to Canada themselves.

But the story wasn't over, because Natalia Grace then accused the guardians of abandoning her, leading them to be charged with neglect of a dependent - charges which were later dropped in March 2023.

Now, people are conflicted about whose side they're on.

"The writers on #goodamericanfamily spent three episodes convincing us that Natalia Grace was an adult, a menacing one at that. Scene after scene, they had her torturing the family. Now they're walking it back? Suddenly, the parents are the villains? I'm so lost", one person wrote on X after watching the series.

"Tough story where doubts are created from the beginning. The cast is spectacular. Eight chapters from different points of view and only one reality. I wish there had been a ninth chapter to have the finishing touch", another added.

As of 2024, Natalia Grace has had her previous birth year reinstated on her passport, making her now 21 years old.

Why not read...

Netflix users are losing it over 'annoying' new feature that makes travel a nightmare

The new Vanderpump Villa castle is insane - and you can actually visit

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.