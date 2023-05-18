A terrifying documentary dubbed the 'real-life-version of Orphan' is coming

A new documentary is uncovering the harrowing story of Michael and Kristine Barnett, who thought they'd adopted a six-year-old Ukrainian girl - who turned out to be a 22-year-old who allegedly tried to kill them.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace explores the mysterious young woman, who they believe has a rare form of dwarfism, and they claim 'tried to stab' one of their other sons.

"One night, I opened my eyes and Natalia is standing at the foot of the bed with a knife in her hand", Michael says in the trailer.

The documentary airs on ID on 29 May.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters