A week has now gone by in the jungle and what a week it has been.

While some people are warming to disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock who just wants "forgiveness", other celebs like Chris Moyles aren't too sure and tensions in the camp are simmering away.

Meanwhile, Hancock finally got back to frontline politics, in a way, when he and Mike Tindall faced a competition to become camp leaders and Jill Scott revealed what it was like to break into football as a young girl.

Here's what happened in the show last night:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Matt Hancock got stung by a scorpion

Early in the morning, Hancock reached into his sleeping bag and quickly withdrew his hand swearing before noticing a scorpion had bitten him. He said the pain was double that of being stung by a bee and that it made him feel "dizzy". It was "unbelievably painful," he said. While some campmates were sympathetic, Boy George privately laughed.





Matt Hancock faced yet another bushtucker trial

Hancock has been voted for every trial since he joined the show. If we can't hold politicians to account in normal ways now by getting them out of parliament, we may as well embrace this medieval dystopia and show them what we think of them by making them eat anus on national TV.

With that in mind, he last night went to the 'House of Horrors' where he crawled around a creepy house full of bugs, flies and snakes, looking for stars equating to meals for camp

He got nine out of 11 stars which is pretty good going. "I was absolutely petrified," he said.









Mike Tindall pranked Seann Walsh

Moving away from Hancock now, Tindall decided to freak comedian Walsh out by swimming under the water they were bathing in and grabbing his leg. Just a bit of #banter.





Jill Scott opened up about becoming a footballer

Scott said that children's parents shouted at her for playing football as a child leading her to come off the pitch "in tears". "I had to put up with a few mean comments," she said.

Winning the Euros was great because it showed young girls they can play football too, she said.





Hancock and Tindall voted as candidates for camp leader

The pair were voted by the public as potential camp leaders and had to choose deputies to help them out. Hancock chose Charlene White and Tindall chose Sue Cleaver.

Then, they competed against each other in a puzzle game trying to turn on a wall of lights to win full leadership of the camp and Hancock won, meaning he and Charlene could delegate tasks like cooking.

He also got to sit on a comfy chair - which he broke - and Boy George seemed pretty pissed off about being led by a Tory.

It seems like some celebrities are already plotting a revolution and Ant and Dec got a lettuce out to see whether Hancock or it will last longest...





Hancock got voted to do yet another trial

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec went into camp and revealed the public are still enjoying seeing Hancock squirm as he has been voted to take on the next trial

I'm A Celeb continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.