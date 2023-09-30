Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson are already laughing about their GB News suspensions

Even by Laurence Fox’s standards, getting suspended by GB News is quite the achievement.

Now, the actor-turned-political campaigner has poked fun at his most recent scandal, posting a selfie with the also-suspended Calvin Robinson.

In the picture, the two right wing commentators smile at the camera, arm in arm. The caption reads: “I’m suspended! NO! I’M SUSPENDED!”

It comes after a turbulent week for the pair, which started with Fox making sexist comments live on air about the political journalist Ava Evans.

Fox’s remarks about Evans included: “Who would want to shag that?”

Later in the week, Fox eventually issued an apology video. He admitted in a post on X/Twitter that he is sorry for “demeaning her.”

However, he also couldn’t help himself from continuing that Evans has a “dislike of men in general”, and that he was angry about comments she made on a BBC show earlier in the week about male suicide.

Dan Wootton, the presenter whose show Fox made the comments on, was seen visibly laughing along at the time.

He has also been suspended, and he has been sacked by MailOnline, where he was paid to write two columns per week.

He has also issued an apology, claiming that he was laughing at the time out of shock.

Calvin Robinson, meanwhile, wasn’t even involved until he posted on X/Twitter in support of Wootton, saying he would not appear on his show without his suspended colleague.

He condemned “careerist ambitious” colleagues “who are currently gunning for his job”.

“These people are worse than the woke mob, because these vultures are giving the mob ammunition and essentially escalating the channel’s demise.”

That was followed by another post on Friday which said: “I have been suspended from GB News.”

Evans, meanwhile, spoke out about the episode in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She said: “It would have been horrible for a woman to hear she was being discussed in those terms in the pub.

“I’m not naive. I know that men talk like that about women. But this was on national TV. It was demeaning. It was dehumanising.

“As if it was an option for him to have sex with me. As if men get to look at you and decide if they want to ... Unforgivable.”

She added that the worst part of the experience had been explaining it to her father.

“My dad was just confused. He said: ‘But why would he say this? Have you dated him?’ He just didn’t get it,” she said.

“My parents didn’t go to university. They have ordinary jobs and have always been so proud of what I do and have achieved.

“Why should my choice of career – political reporting – mean I have to contend with this?”

You might think that after the foul comments Fox made, and the ensuing media fallout, that the pair might want to avoid making light of the situation. Apparently not.

