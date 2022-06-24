Love Island, what to say? What to say...

The show was off to a slow start as contestants (contently) got to know each other better. So much so, at one point, Twitter hailed it Nice Island.

We've come a long way since the Gemma Owen age debate with wild freshers-style games, chats, 'beauty salon' business and a few surprise bombshells along the way. Meanwhile, five islanders waved goodbye to their Love Island journey.

Inevitably, as the drama picks up, a fresh round of memes have emerged across social media – and it only feels right to kickstart things with Davide's iconic one-liners.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, the return of the morning coffee debate brought the return of that Curtis Pritchard meme:



The eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide – who have since recoupled – certainly caused a storm.

And people weren't happy with how the boys reacted to Paige revealing she has kissed ten girls in her time.

As always, people turned to Twitter during the ad breaks, declaring it the best part of the show.





The more viewers get to know about the islanders, the more they've got to say.

Unsurprisingly, the Love Island launch episode has been streamed 7.5 million times and the series as a whole has been streamed 74 million times.

Fans of the show will be ecstatic to learn there will be two series next year. Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said:

“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and judging by the teaser, we already know it's going to be a good one.



Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.