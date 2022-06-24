Love Island, what to say? What to say...
The show was off to a slow start as contestants (contently) got to know each other better. So much so, at one point, Twitter hailed it Nice Island.
We've come a long way since the Gemma Owen age debate with wild freshers-style games, chats, 'beauty salon' business and a few surprise bombshells along the way. Meanwhile, five islanders waved goodbye to their Love Island journey.
Inevitably, as the drama picks up, a fresh round of memes have emerged across social media – and it only feels right to kickstart things with Davide's iconic one-liners.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cMe on the phone to Turnitin after Ekin-Su stole Davide's lines \n#LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland\u201d— Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@Sardaran Carol Ahmed) 1655932372
\u201cDavide is literally \u201cnever let them know your next move\u201d #loveisland\u201d— molly (@molly) 1656015784
\u201cDavide when he hears Ekin Su telling Jay he deserves an Oscar\u201d— \ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udfff (@\ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udfff) 1655931829
\u201cGemma's Love Island experience so far summed up in one image #LoveIsland\u201d— Love Island (@Love Island) 1656016746
Of course, the return of the morning coffee debate brought the return of that Curtis Pritchard meme:
\u201ccurtis at home watching other people make coffees #LoveIsland\u201d— \ud83d\udc95 (@\ud83d\udc95) 1654633445
\u201ccurtis at home seeing nobody offering anyone a coffee or tea so they\u2019re ready for the day #loveisland\u201d— bate kush (@bate kush) 1654633857
The eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide – who have since recoupled – certainly caused a storm.
\u201cIt\u2019s 1:36am and it don\u2019t sit right with me that a 27 yr old can be with a 19 yr old #loveisland\u201d— Toby (@Toby) 1654648669
And people weren't happy with how the boys reacted to Paige revealing she has kissed ten girls in her time.
\u201cthe boys when they find out bisexuality wasn\u2019t an urban myth after all #loveisland\u201d— electra\ud83c\udf52 (@electra\ud83c\udf52) 1654634403
\u201cThe boys being shocked bisexual women exist \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\nJust wait till they find out girls do more than just kiss! \ud83d\ude05 #loveisland\u201d— Ambs (@Ambs) 1654634651
As always, people turned to Twitter during the ad breaks, declaring it the best part of the show.
\u201cme eating up everyone\u2019s love island tweets during the ad breaks #LoveIsland\u201d— flo smith (@flo smith) 1656017408
\u201cme watching love island and reading twitter at the same time #LoveIsland\u201d— will (@will) 1654632316
\u201cMe running to Twitter to see everyone\u2019s thoughts during the ads #loveisland\u201d— ur dad (@ur dad) 1654633952
The more viewers get to know about the islanders, the more they've got to say.
\u201cpaige is deffo the girl that would push down her problems just to listen to yours #loveisland\u201d— nxsha (@nxsha) 1656016164
\u201cjacques discovering he has a thing called empathy #loveisland\u201d— amalia (@amalia) 1656016200
\u201cpaige is the type of girl to lend you eyelash glue & tell you ur nipple is out in the club #LoveIsland\u201d— lewys (@lewys) 1654632856
\u201cThank god they have their names on them water bottles because none of these people are distinctive or memorable #LoveIsland\u201d— CEO of Yelling FRSA (@CEO of Yelling FRSA) 1654632736
\u201cside note I\u2019m so here for this friendship between Amber and Indiyah \ud83d\ude1d\ud83d\ude1d\ud83d\ude1d #LoveIsland\u201d— c hus (@c hus) 1654632605
Unsurprisingly, the Love Island launch episode has been streamed 7.5 million times and the series as a whole has been streamed 74 million times.
Fans of the show will be ecstatic to learn there will be two series next year. Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said:
“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and judging by the teaser, we already know it's going to be a good one.
Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.