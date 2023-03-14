Why the history-making moment Kai and Sanam won Love Island 2023 was so poignant

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have been crowned the winners of Love Island 2023, and fans have been quick to point out that their win is so much more than just a £50,000 prize.

The pair are the first Caribbean couple to secure the win (Fagan is Jamaican, while Harrinanan is Indo-Trinidadian), and viewers were delighted that two people with 'normal' jobs (a teacher and a social worker), came out on top.

24-year-old Fagan brought Harrinanan back from Casa Amor just a couple of weeks ago - and she is the first Casa Amor girl to win.

