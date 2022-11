Love Island star Coco Lodge has revealed how to better your chances of getting on the show, as 2023 applications open up.

The 27-year-old applied to be on the show on season eight, and insists having a "cool job" or a "famous parent" will definitely help.

"You need to give off the low-key vibes...be very ordinary," the graphic designer says, adding: "If you have a set of fake boobs I would suggest getting them out."

