What is Love Island Games? Everything you need to know about new series

Love Island is back. Already? You'd better believe it.



The unstoppable show has reemerged once again in another form as Love Island Games - this time with alumni from previous series holing up in Fiji together - to play a series of games and compete to find love.

Here's everything we know about the show so far.

Who is presenting it?

Maya Jama is returning to present the series alongside Maura Higgins who is an ex-islander.

Iain Stirling, the unmistakable voice of Love Island, is also back.

Who's on it?

Love Island: Scott van-der-Sluis sings for talent show Love Island, ITV2

As for UK cast, big names include Maura's ex-girlfriend Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel and Eyal Booker.

Jack Fowler and Mike Boateng have also signed up, as has Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran and 2023 stars Scott Van-der-sluis.

There are also people from the international shows including American Kyra Green and Ray Gantt from season one and Justine Ndiba who won season 2.

Love Island USA season two stars include Cely Vazquez, Johnny Middlebrooks and Carrington Rodriguez. Season four's Deb Chubb and Courtney Boerner will also star alongside season four winner Zeta Morrison. Imani Wheeler, from Love Island USA season five, completes the American line-up.

Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis - who both won season three and season four of Love Island Australia - will also return to the villa alongside season four's Callum Hole and Jessica Losurdo.

Love Island France star Steph Blackos, Love Island Sweden's Lisa Celander and German Love Island star Aurelia Lamprecht complete the Love Island Games cast line-up.

How can I watch it?

Love Island Games starts on November 1 on the NBC Universal streaming service Peacock. It is thought it will also be screened on ITV X for British viewers.

