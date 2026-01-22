Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has been rumoured to be the next judge in the Great British Bake Off , and it's safe to say fans are excited by the prospect.

On Wednesday (21 January) 86-year-old Prue Leith announced she is to leave Channel 4 baking show the GBBO where she has been a judge for the last nine years alongside Paul Hollywood. Leith shared in a statement on her Instagram that “there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden”.

Since her announcement, thought has turned to who might be brought in to replace her, with Lawson the leading favourite in the press.

66-year-old Lawson is a legend and icon in the TV home cooking scene thanks to her trademark charisma, tongue-in-cheek humour, and, of course, her food.

According to TV-focussed X/Twitter account Super TV, “reports state that she has already been in talks to replace Prue Leith, who today announced her departure from #GBBO after almost a decade, and Nigella will now be signing the contract!”.

As yet, nothing has been confirmed by the show-makers. But, if reports are to be believed, Lawson would be a popular choice, judging by the online reaction.

“Bake Off. You have my attention,” someone responded.

Another wrote: “I’m sat. She’s not even signed the contract yet and I haven’t watched an episode of Bake Off in years but I fear I am so sat.”

Someone else said it would be an “INSANE UPGRADE”.

“Incredible news if true,” said another.

One person joked: “Okay this is the best signing of the transfer window!”

