Will Smith recalls nearly dying during terrifying dive in the North Pole

At the World’s Edge: Will Smith has opened up about a terrifying near-death experience while filming his Arctic adventure series Pole to Pole With Will Smith.

The Hollywood star told The Tonight Show that during a scuba dive at the North Pole, things went horribly wrong when an emergency abort was called and, in the panic of ascending, he accidentally pulled off his breathing mask under thick ice.

With oxygen running low, Smith clung to his safety tether before crew hauled him to safety, a moment he now recalls with both horror and awe.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.