Will there be a Squid Game: The Challenge season 3?

The season two finale of Squid Game: The Challenge has dropped, and after the gripping showdown, it has already left viewers pondering one question: Will there be a season three?

The reality-show version of the popular Korean dystopian drama Squid Game recreates the games from the series, where 456 contestants compete for the $4.56 million prize money - but rather than contestants being killed, they're just eliminated from the show instead (phew).

The first series aired back in November 2023, while the second finale was just released on Tuesday (November 18).

*Spoilers for the season 2 finale ahead*



Will there be a season 3?

Good news, as season 3 is happening!

Netflix confirmed the future of the series back in July as the streamer renewed the show for a third season, and so it will now match the same number of seasons as the original show.

This news came even before the second season had debuted.

What's more, the show is currently looking for contestants to take part in their third season, which currently doesn't have a release date yet.

"The search for the next 456 players is on. Squid Game: The Challenge has officially been renewed for a third season, and you have the chance to be part of Netflix’s biggest unscripted series," as per Netflix's Tudum.

"Think you have what it takes to pull off that iconic green tracksuit, make shrewd social connections inside the dormitory, and outlast the competition?" and there is a link to their application portal.

Who won season 2?

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 winner - Player 72, Perla Figuereo Netflix

This season, it was Player 72, Perla Figuereo, who won Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

The 25-year-old's dramatic win came after her brother, Player 283 (Jeffrey Figuereo), made a sacrifice during a surprise game of Marbles.

Therefore, it's the first time the $4.56 million cash prize is going to one half of a sibling duo

"Yes, of course, why would I not?" Perla said about sharing the money with her brother. "We went in this together; he sacrificed himself for me. This wouldn't make sense. If I'm rich, he gotta be rich too. We're twins."

Ahead of the finale, Perla also revealed what she planned to do with the money if she won.

“First, I have to pay off my credit cards so they can stop calling me,” Perla told Tudum. “Second, I am getting my mom, my brother and [myself] home security. I do also want to make my mom’s dream of going to India a reality.”

Squid Game: The Challenge, Seasons 1 & 2, are available to watch on Netflix.

