Why do some Squid Game: The Challenge players have fanny packs?

Player 215 from Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge has been revealing a burning question from fans: Why do some players get fanny packs?

Taking to TikTok, the contestant (real name Eric Roberts), shared that before players were allowed to keep chapsticks in the bags, they were carrying around something rather unexpected.

"Some people's lips got so dry, that they used the condoms that were in the bathroom", he said.

"They used the lubricant on the condoms."

