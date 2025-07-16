The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 had one major Easter Egg you might have missed

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has landed on Amazon Prime, and boy, has this been a long time coming.

Season 2 of the hit romance TV show came out all the way back in 2022, and fans are more than ready for the newest, and final instalment of Belly Conklin's romance dilemma.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are all reprising their roles as Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad respectively, and season 3 is set to see Belly's head turn once again as she's forced to decide once and for all which of the Fisher brothers is truly right for her.

In case you needed a recap on season 2, we saw the death of Susannah trigger a fight for the Cousins house before her half-sister got chance to sell it, and with Belly and Conrad over (or so it seems), she grows close to Jeremiah - whom she ultimately chooses at the end of the season. But let's be real, we know there's going to be a plot twist that bring Conrad back into Belly's life in the upcoming episodes.

Two episodes of season 3 are already available to watch, with new episodes dropping weekly, bringing the total to 11.

However, the genius mind that is Jenny Han is already planting Easter Eggs left, right, and centre, and even the start of the season saw The Summer I Turned Pretty collide with one of her other universes.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that in a series of photos shown in one episode, Belly and Jeremiah appear to be doing fancy dress - as none other than Lara Jean and Peter from To All The Boys I've Loved Before - one of Han's other successful series that got turned into a movie franchise.





"STFU THEY'RE PETER AND LARA JEAN", one viewer exclaimed.

There's long been speculation about whether the two worlds co-exist, and fans will remember that on the cover of the third and final To All The Boys novel, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, there is a copy of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

We also see the book turn up in the movie adaptation, which according to Refinery 29, is Jenny Han's personal copy.

Later on in The Summer I Turned Pretty, a second Easter Egg appears on a crossword, with one of the descriptions reading "Novel by author, Jenny Han, P.S. I ___ love you", in reference to the second To All The Boys book and film.





"This is everything to me", a fan responded. "Jenny Han is a genius", another wrote.

If this is just the start, we're in for an absolute treat of a season.

