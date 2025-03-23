What happened in White Lotus episode 5? Key moments and hints for the next episode

Season three of the drama series The White Lotusis more than halfway through, with five out of the eight episodes now aired.

The show, created by Mike White, is set in new territory in stunning Thailand , giving the country a noticeable boost in tourism and also seeing a rise in the number of people wanting to learn the Thai language.

As for the characters, each of them has their own series of problems to contend with and dramas to resolve.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

The Ratliff family is unknowingly teetering on the edge, Rick may or may not be able to commit murder, the girls’ friendship group is going wild and Belinda is living in fear of Greg.

Here’s a full recap of The White Lotus season three, episode five: Full-Moon Party.

Sweetheart security guard Gaitok saw on CCTV that Timothy Ratcliff (played by Jason Isaacs) stole the gun from the booth. At the dinner table, Piper admits to lying about the purpose of the trip and breaks the news to her parents that she wants to move to Thailand and live in a monastery for a year after she graduates.

Timothy, loaded up on his wife’s medication, hardly reacts. Meanwhile, wife Victoria (Parker Posey) is incredulous that their “Christian” daughter is into Buddhism. Gaitok confronts him in an attempt to get the gun back but Timothy denies having it.

Chelsea ( Aimee Lou Wood ) and the Ratcliff brothers Saxon ( Patrick Schwarzenegger ) and Lochlan join Chloe back on the boat and head to the Full Moon party. Chelsea’s attempts to reach Rick, who has travelled to Bangkok, are unsuccessful so she joins in the fun as they all take party drugs and drink heavily. Saxon and Lochlan kiss.

The hotel manager tells Belinda that Gary, who she knows is Tanya McQuoid’s ex-husband Greg, was asking about her. She tells the manager what she knows, but he declines to call the police.

Frightened for her safety, Belinda asks her colleague Pornchai to stay the night in her room where they have a sweet, funny conversation about consent and share a kiss.

Rick (Walton Goggins) meets a friend in Bangkok who discreetly gives him the gun he asked for. While there, the friend reveals he is a recovering alcoholic and delivers a wild monologue in which he says he moved from the US to Thailand because of legal problems and reveals his penchant for having sex with Asian girls, then ladyboys and then with other men while dressed as a woman.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb) go clubbing with hotel health mentor Valentin and his two Russian friends. Jaclyn and Laurie drink heavily, while Kate is more restrained.

When some Russian women approach the men and start screaming at one of them for dancing provocatively with someone else, they leave the club and head back to the hotel for a pool party. After Valentin and his friends leave and the women go to bed, Jaclyn sneaks Valentin into her room to have sex.

The episode concludes with Timothy sitting at the table in the dark. He has written a note and is holding the stolen gun to his head. He’s interrupted by Victoria who doesn’t realise what he was about to do.

