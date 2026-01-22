Wicked: For Good receives no Oscar nominations - and the internet reacts

Wicked: For Good has failed to receive any nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards - and the internet has descended into chaos.

The sequel to the original Wicked movie, which picked up 10 nominations last year, was also up for several Golden Globes this, but didn't win.

However, that doesn't mean the movie wasn't a success. In fact, it had a 30 per cent larger opening than the first movie, with both grossing a combined $1.3 billion.

This year's Best Actress nominees include Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features), Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24), Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features), Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon), and Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features).





Wicked

However, fans seem to be in agreement that both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been utterly robbed at the chance of securing Best Actress and Supporting Actress respectively.

"This is actually criminal. Glinda deserved better", one person wrote.

"Justice for Ariana", another demanded.

"Cynthia deserved a nomination at the very least", someone else added.

Others, however, argued that they should've just stuck to one movie.

"Success in a previous instalment doesn’t guarantee recognition for the next. Still, it’s surprising given the franchise’s continued impact and craftsmanship", another user chimed in.

"It's fair tbh. It wasn't good like the first one. They should have stuck with a single movie', a second user criticised.

The stage production's composer Stephen Schwartz even crafted two new songs — “The Girl in the Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande; and “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo — for the latest film, both of which were snubbed in the Best Original Song category.

Wicked: For Good landed a healthy 93% on Rotten Tomatoes' audience score, while critics gave it a slightly harsher 63%.

