Alpha male boot camp members mocked for spending fortune to get yelled at

A "75-hour personal growth experience" has been dubbed an "Alpha Male" project on social media, after clips of the bootcamp went viral.

The "experience" is titled the Modern Day Knight Project, and according to the official website, is aimed at "men who want to live a life filled with fulfilment, purpose, financial freedom, and have a deep loving relationship with their family."

It seems harmless at first, that is until you take a look at the "Attention" sign that appears multiple times throughout their website. The sign states that the programme "is only for Entrepreneurs, Executives & Leaders who are ready for a serious BREAKTHROUGH."

The three-day experience costs $18,000. On their website they add "the cost of NOT experiencing the Project and not becoming the leader, husband, and father you're meant to be is much more expensive in the long run."

A clip from the Project was posted to Twitter/X and has amassed over 11 million views and 25,000 likes, after it gave an insight into the experience.

One of the instructors tells the men that "more than 60 per cent [of you] will not be here on f**king Friday, I can guarantee it."

He goes on to warn them, "I see it in your f**king eyes that most of you don't look like you belong here."

The aggression that escalates quickly, with the instructor banging on the table and shouting, "I'll be damned. I'll take this f**king knife off my f**king waist and carve this f**king tattoo off my f**king hand before I let any of of you f**king b*tches show up here on Friday for your graduation."

It didn't take long for many to laugh at the Project.

"They literally could've watched a few YouTube videos and headed to the gym for like £20," one person wrote.

Whilst another joked about what the "first lesson" could be:

"Real men don't need to swear and threaten physical violence on other men in order to be seen, heard, and viewed as a leader," one user pointed out.

The experience was founded by Bedros Keuilian, the author of Man Up: How to Cut the Bullsh*t and Kick A** in Business and in Life.

Many of their instructors are former Marines and Navy Seals, with former US Marine and co-founder Steve Eckert described as the "Facilitator of Suffering."

