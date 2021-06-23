Amazon driver filmed delivering packages in town devastated by tornado

In a now viral TikTok, an Amazon employee was filmed determinedly delivering packages in the midst of a destructive tornado’s aftermath.

Set to the tune of Bo Burnham’s “Bezos I,” (the verse of which, featured in the clip, sings, ‘come on, Jeffrey, you can do it, pave the way, put your back into it’) the videographer first films the state of the street, on which, according to the TikTok user’s text overlay on the clip, “the houses were literally leveled.”

The camera then shifts focus to the Amazon deliveryman, easily identifiable by the corporate logo on his shirt, completely unfazed by the chaos. Instead , he continues to devotedly deliver a stack of packages to a home down the impaired street.

“This man doing Jeffery’s work,” Brooke, the TikTok user who originally uploaded the video, captioned the clip. “This Amazon man literally cannot be stopped,” the text overlay read.

The video was filmed in Naperville, a Western suburb about 30 miles outside Chicago. Per NBC News, a tornado had “ripped through” this exact area on June 21, injuring at least five individuals and causing damage to countless homes. Hence: The brutal aftermath amid which the Amazon man was determined to fulfill his delivery duties.

In less than 24 hours, the TikTok has accrued 500 thousands likes and 3.2 million views — numbers which will likely keep rising.

The TikTok user displays the destruction on the street. (Photo credit: bbschneids/Tiktok.)

Hundreds of viewers replied to the video, too, majority of whom empathized with the Amazon employee.

“He does not get paid enough to care,” one wrote.

“As if he had a choice,” another chimed in, implying the employee would be admonished by Amazon had he failed to disperse the deliveries adequately.

One TikTok user shared a shocking anecdote, demonstrating just how far delivery people will go to get the mail where it’s meant to be — regardless of the circumstances.

The Amazon employee delivers several packages amid the tornado’s aftermath. (Photo credit: bbschneids/TikTok.)

“Bro my house burned down for a total loss and my dad died inside 10 days before Christmas and companies were still delivering mail to the driveway,” they said.

“It was a long time ago and it’s alright,” he continued, responding to a user’s condolences. “It’s just crazy how life goes on for these companies.”

Click here to watch the full video.