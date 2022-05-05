The US Supreme Court is reportedly overturning the Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago, and it’s the only thing people in the US are talking about at the moment.

A leaked Supreme Court document, obtained by Politico, indicated that the legal right to abortion could be overturned.

The perennially divisive topic is front and centre on social media, and countless people are having their say on an issue which has made headlines for decades.

For context, the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling indicates that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will uphold a Mississippi law criminalising abortion care at 15 weeks of pregnancy.



It also overrules precedents established in Roe and affirmed by the 1993 decision in Casey v Planned Parenthood.

Social media is hardly the most nuanced place to have such a complicated debate on the subject, but one user has cut through all the noise by posing one simple question.

Twitter user @superneenan took down people pushing anti-abortionist arguments on the site by posting a picture of two foetuses.

Pretending to share their pro-life values, he wrote: “Do these look like human beings capable of living on their own and making independent choices on their own lives?”





Only, they weren’t human foetuses at all, but animals.

“The one on the left is an elephant. The one on the right is a dog,” he wrote after someone replied: “No but they grow up to be.”

Debates have been raging since the reports emerged this week Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The 1973 Roe v Wade decision made abortion legal in the United States. However, in the recent 98-page draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito called it "egregiously wrong."

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," it read. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

Should the precedent be overturned, US states would be required to implement rules for women seeking abortions.

According to Guttmacher Institute's data, 26 states would likely ban or limit abortions based on prior laws or the state's attitude toward abortions.

