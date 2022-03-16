Bella Hadid 'can barely look in the mirror' after eating disorder

Supermodel Bella Hadid has candidly opened up about her struggles with anorexia, in a new interview with Vogue.



"I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me. I'd pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick," she admitted. "I was just trying, I realise now, to feel in control."

Speaking of the damage of the eating disorder, she added that even now she can "barely look in the mirror".



The 25-year-old believes it was partially triggered by Adderall prescribed when psychiatrists thought she had ADHD.



