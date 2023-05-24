23 of the funniest blue couch memes

Social media can be a nasty place at times, but every now and then a trend comes along which reminds you just how fun it can be.

The most recent is the blue couch, which has been the talk of Twitter for the past week or so.

In case you missed it, influencer Amanda Joy got a lot of people talking recently after finding a couch abandoned on the streets of New York.

After doing a little research and believing it to be the $8,000 ‘Bubble’ couch from French brand Roche Bobois, she decided to take it back to her apartment and clean it up.

Joy’s dad picked up the couch in his van and Joy filmed the entire process of brightening up the sofa and moving it to her living room.

The TikTok now has over 40 million views, and over 4 million likes – but not everyone thought it was a good idea to take the couch off the sidewalk.

Some believed the unique-looking piece wasn’t the real deal and instead claimed it was a knockoff. Others were concerned about possible bed bugs and roach infestations, with no sign of how long the couch had been on the street.

In the days that followed it continued to raise eyebrows across the internet, and these are some of the biggest reactions and memes.

































































































