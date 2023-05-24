23 of the funniest blue couch memes

Social media can be a nasty place at times, but every now and then a trend comes along which reminds you just how fun it can be.
The most recent is the blue couch, which has been the talk of Twitter for the past week or so.
In case you missed it, influencer Amanda Joy got a lot of people talking recently after finding a couch abandoned on the streets of New York.
After doing a little research and believing it to be the $8,000 ‘Bubble’ couch from French brand Roche Bobois, she decided to take it back to her apartment and clean it up.
Joy’s dad picked up the couch in his van and Joy filmed the entire process of brightening up the sofa and moving it to her living room.
\u201cWHY TF AM I NEVER THIS LUCKY \ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— gar\u00e7on (@gar\u00e7on) 1684612812
The TikTok now has over 40 million views, and over 4 million likes – but not everyone thought it was a good idea to take the couch off the sidewalk.
Some believed the unique-looking piece wasn’t the real deal and instead claimed it was a knockoff. Others were concerned about possible bed bugs and roach infestations, with no sign of how long the couch had been on the street.
In the days that followed it continued to raise eyebrows across the internet, and these are some of the biggest reactions and memes.
\u201cSo I found this blue couch outside my place. I cleaned it up nice and brought it inside. Then in the middle of the night, a bunch of Greek soldiers started popping out of it\u201d— the Trojan War was not Helen\u2019s fault (@the Trojan War was not Helen\u2019s fault) 1684769817
\u201ci\u2019ve seen enough of the blue couch. now if i saw THIS couch on the sidewalk\u2026\u201d— trac\u0113 \ud83e\udea1 @ hades embroidery map \ud83c\udfdb\ufe0f (@trac\u0113 \ud83e\udea1 @ hades embroidery map \ud83c\udfdb\ufe0f) 1684699059
\u201c\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8The Blue couch has just fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\ud83d\udea8\u201d— killian \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@killian \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1684862148
\u201ci\u2019ve seen that blue couch more than i\u2019ve seen my dad this week\u201d— kira \ud83d\udc7e (@kira \ud83d\udc7e) 1684772955
\u201cHas anyone seen this couch? Someone accidentally spilled invasive bighead carp blood samples all over it, so we left it out to dry and now it\u2019s gone. We need it for the break room. Give it back.\u201d— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation) 1684762466
\u201cshut your eyes but it (pictures of that mf blue couch) won't go away\u201d— shi (@shi) 1684864863
\u201csorry\u2026 is that the blue couch??\u201d— lily \u2b50\ufe0f (@lily \u2b50\ufe0f) 1684857725
\u201cbeen refreshing my TL every few mins but i keep seeing that damn blue couch\ud83e\udd26\ud83c\udfff\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Prince (@Prince) 1684765411
\u201c@SaeedDiCaprio is the couch blue and black or white and gold for you?\u201d— Hurt CoPain (@Hurt CoPain) 1684766338
\u201cwatching everyone shit on the blue couch girl knowing damn well I\u2019d take it too\u201d— alex (@alex) 1684793365
\u201cIf i see that damn blue couch again \nhttps://t.co/tEPowxsE2p\u201d— Pedro (@Pedro) 1684842480
\u201cThe Blue twitter couch has entered its Padam Padam era\u201d— CIaire.M.W (@CIaire.M.W) 1684913131
\u201cWhy is a random blue couch suddenly the main character of Twitter\u201d— Fochti (@Fochti) 1684750302
\u201c@boymolish The bedbugs and roaches inside the couch after they find out they have a new home to infest:\u201d— gar\u00e7on (@gar\u00e7on) 1684612812
\u201cbedbugs are throwing a coachella in her apartment as we speak\u201d— Hurt CoPain (@Hurt CoPain) 1684669212
\u201cits a knock-off. the fabric isn't correct. It should be that honeycomb/meshy synthetic that they use.\u201d— ds00za (@ds00za) 1684647861
