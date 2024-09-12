YouTubers horrified after spotting skin-crawling details in 'gates of hell' cave

YouTube viewers were left horrified after a “skin-crawling” discovery was made by explorers inside a Missouri cave.

Caves are home to all kinds of mysterious creatures , some of which don’t see the light of day. That’s why, when explorers venture inside, some astonishing discoveries have been made .

That is certainly what occurred when explorers and identical twin YouTubers James and Edward explored inside the “The Gate To Hell Cave” for their ActionAdventureTwins account.

In the clip, the pair and some friends were exploring “a secret cave that's not supposed to exist anymore and [has] a dark history”. A viewer identified it as the Cathedral Cave Missouri.

They entered it through what appeared to be a hole in the rock face. As they explored further into the cave, they found bats flying from the ceiling, several huge spider crickets on the walls and even what appeared to be a goat or deer skull.

One of them said: “Look at all these crickets. That’s not good. This is like cricket passage.”

In the extreme depths of the cave, they came across water that even had a lobster living in it.

“Cave noises, tight passages, super sketchy drops, that’s all great... BUT SPIDERS? That's where I draw the line bro,” one viewer wrote.

Someone else said: “CRICKETS?!? I thought those were mf spiders my soul left my body.”

In reply, another wrote: “They were close enough to spiders that I would’ve still [got the f**k out]. My skin was crawling and I couldn't even look at the screen at one point, big NOPE from me lmao.”

