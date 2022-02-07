Raw video: Woolly mammoth and rhino amongst Ice Age remains found in UK cave

Ice Age remains of a woolly mammoth and rhinoceros were discovered in a cave in Devon, England.

The bones were found alongside a wolf and hyena and are thought to date back to roughly 30,000 to 60,000 years ago.

Archaeologists discovered the remains while building a new town development near Plymouth.



"This is a major discovery of national significance – a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those involved," said Rob Bourn, the lead archaeologist for the project at Sherford Consortium and the managing director of Orion Heritage.

"Construction happening at Sherford is the sole reason these findings have been discovered and, remarkably, they have laid undisturbed until now."

The Sherford Consortium said that the underground area where the remains were discovered would become a conserved area, and no construction will occur there.

