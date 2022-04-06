Cops have released a video of the incredible moment a drug dealer realised that the $9.4m he buried was missing.

Christian Tachev, 25, claimed to be a personal trainer and vape seller. But, he was actually a courier for a 'sophisticated' drugs operation that worked within Western Australia.

Tachev, who was responsible for moving around duffel bags full of money and meth for biker gangs, ended up being on the opposite side of a police sting as investigators watched him try to dig up the drug package.

He had been under surveillance by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for quite some time when he drove into suburban scrubland on several missions to bury and dig up a total of 15kg of methamphetamine. He was also caught by detectives loading the trunk of a car with $500,000 in cash.

Watch the video here.

In March 2021, Tachev buried 10 kilograms of drugs in Edgewater Park (north of Perth) before a Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member came to retrieve it. That biker ended up getting arrested.

Christian Tachev, 25, was courier for a drugs operation that worked within Western Australia. Australian Federal Police

Police then also looked at another spot, an area of bush in Queens Park where Tachev had been and allegedly found five kilograms of meth buried in a shallow hole.

The AFP obtained a "surveillance device warrant", which allowed them to set up the camera.

On March 19, 2021, Tachev was filmed arriving at the scene and digging while wearing gloves for a total of 25 minutes.

Then it all came crashing down.

He seemed bewildered when he noticed his package was gone due to the officers already digging it up.

Christian Tachev, 25, appearing bewildered Australian Federal Police

It's unclear whether or not he thought the package had drugs or money. However, the police later picked him up with a large amount of money.

Tachev received one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime and one count of commercial drug trafficking.

West Australian Supreme Court Justice Joseph McGrath said Tachev's offences are "most serious" and was done "solely for financial gain."

"The Crown accepted that your role could be described as that of a 'courier'.However, there was a high level of sophistication to your conduct given the manner in which the drugs were buried and concealed in bushland areas around Perth, and the fact that these locations were only able to be located through GPS coordinates," he said.

Police further confirmed that this mission prevented meth from being sold on the street to 150,000 people.

"People who move cash and drugs for criminal syndicates play a vital role in helping other members to profit from this damaging trade," said AFP Senior Constable Josh Gilmour.

Tachev can apply for parole after he serves seven and a half years in prison.

