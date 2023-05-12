Couple told they 'go to prison' after licking ice cream in store and putting it back

A couple has been slammed for opening up a tub of ice cream in a supermarket and licking it before putting it back in the freezer.

The grotesque incident appeared to be part of an unwelcome online trend that first appeared in 2019 and saw others filming themselves licking ice cream in shops and putting it back on freezer shelves for someone to later buy.

A recent video shared on TikTok has resulted in the influencer Tequan Hines, and his girlfriend, Asia, on the sharp end of some significant backlash. In the clip, they could be seen opening and taking turns to lick a tub of Blue Bunny ice cream before returning it to the freezer.

The video, which included their other social media handles, has since been deleted by Hines, but not before it had been screen recorded and reposted by other TikTok users.

A video about the incident made by TikToker Noah Glen Carter has been viewed over 2.6 million times and provides a bit of an update on what happened next.

@noahglenncarter Replying to @NoahGlennCarter a qucik update on the ice cream licking couple #foryou #icecream #drama

Carter said: “I went to the couple’s social media and apparently people have reported them to their local police department and the police department is investigating it.”

On their most recent Instagram post, many people in the comments let their feelings about the couple’s grim actions be known.

Someone commented: “Hope you both go to prison.”

Another wrote: “I can't even defend the bulls**t y’all did with that icecream. Y’all went too far.”

“You should be put in jail! Licking ice cream in a store! REPORT REPORT REPORT!” another said.

One person added: “I hope u and your wifey go to jail.”

