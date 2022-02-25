It's officially that time of the year for the Conservative Political Action Conference, which has a bizarre plan of events.

And thanks to the pro-democracy organization The Lincoln Project, they put together a nearly two-minute-long video highlighting the oddities of the conference on day one in Orlando, Florida.

Read on to discover what some of those moments are if you haven't seen them already.

New slogan: "Awake Not Woke"

According to the video, "America is not woke, it's awake."

This phrase also happens to be plastered on merchandise.

"Fear, fear, fear, fear"

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stayed true to his ideology that Democrats play into the "politics of fear."

No masks anywhere despite Covid, apparently

Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) took the stage and said, "not a damn mask in sight."

Just rich.

Comparing a part of the world that "matters a lot more" than the attacks in Ukraine

"The US southern border matters a lot more than the Ukrainian border," said Charlie Kirk, the executive director of Turning Point USA.

Way to be insensitive.

Not a dog or ghost whisper - an "anti-swamp bureaucracy whisperer"

Well, many of us have heard former President Donald Trump utter these words in his initial campaign run, which have to do with renegotiating trade deals, preventing the "massive" flow of refugees, defending religious liberty and much more.

Get ready to be called a racist

A voice could be heard saying, "are you ready to become a racist" with a whole display shown in the video.

And we're speechless.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's rigged election rant

The news personality and girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr spoke on the consequences of "rigging elections for incompetent, weak leaders."

"Obamacare still kills"

That same voice that asked the audience if they are ready to be called a racist" uttered this phrase too.

Mentions of "Let's Go Brandon" Joe Biden insult

"Find me one person on planet Earth who doesn't know what "Let's Go Brandon means," said Cruz on the stage.

He even seemed disappointed that the crowd failed to boo White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

It's unfortunately hard to forget by the number of times it's used on the internet and by some conservative politicians.

Check out the video below to see the full super-cut from The Lincoln Project.

