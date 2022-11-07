dril tweet from 2014 has absolutely annihilated Elon Musk's new Twitter policy

A popular absurdist pseudonymous Twitter user somehow predicted how the Elon Musk takeover would play out - all the way back in 2014.

dril has 1.7m followers on the social network and is known for his bizarre non-sequiturs and blurry avatar featuring Jack Nicholson.

His back catalog of weird tweets repeatedly goes viral as they're repurposed for comic effect in a variety of political and cultural contexts.

There is even a very funny UK politics tribute, which pastes original dril tweets over scenes from Westminster.

Anyway, this is a long way of saying that he's a Big Deal On Twitter and has a 11,000-word Wikipedia page to prove it. All caught up? Let's move on.

So, you've probably heard Elon Musk is having a massive nightmare over at Twitter. He's called himself a free speech absolutist, but it seems his line is drawn at people making fun of him.

The trolling appears to have been triggered by Musk's plan to charge people for verification on the site. He tweeted last week: "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b******t. Blue for $8/month."

But those who already have a blue tick through the old method have decided to prank Musk by changing their name to the new Twitter owner as well as using the same profile picture he has - and then tweet something weird.

Chris Warcraft was one of those verified accounts who led the way by giving his profile a makeover and posting: "There is nothing better than waking up and enjoying a fresh, steaming cup of my own urine. Such a tangy way to start the day, and it’s scientifically proven to help brain cells grow. If you want to be like me, drink your pee."

Elon wasn't having it, and quickly announced a banning spree:

As you may have guessed, there really is a dril tweet for everything, and he neatly predicted the panicked attempt to play Whack-a-Mole with Elon Musk impersonators 8 years ago:

Fans immediately hailed him as the new Nostradamus:

Another suggested that Elon Musk's next move should be to give dril a senior position at the company:

Someone also asked whether, given the similarities between the ancient dril tweet and Elon Musk's current actions ... Musk should be the one banned for impersonation?

Checkmate, richest man in the world.

