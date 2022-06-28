Elon Musk, who is celebrating his 51st birthday today (28 June), hasn't tweeted for a week, although he hit 100 million followers.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known to have a daily presence on Twitter and often posts memes or expresses his observations that garner hundreds of thousands of likes.

Musk's tweets had also made him face the fire in the past when he had no choice but to settle a securities charge by agreeing to step down as Tesla's chairman.

He also agreed to pay a $20m penalty to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) because of a tweet about Tesla's share price that led to a major "market disruption."

The settlement also required Tesla to pay an additional $20m.

And while the tech billionaire is usually active on social media, as of June 28, he's been silent for a whole week.

Before his week-long Twitter hiatus, Musk didn't indicate that he was taking a break from the social media platform. This led many people to try and figure out where he could've gone - especially as he hit the 100 million follower mark.

One wrote:" Where is @elonmusk[?] He hasn't sent a tweet in five days?"

"Where is @elonmusk?

"Is he hiding somewhere or not feeling well ?" another added.

Popular account World of Engineering wrote: "Where is @elonmusk? He is about to hit 100M followers."

"Where is @elonmusk? I wonder if something big is coming," chimed in the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account.

Someone else who feels like the platform is not the same without him added: "Where is @elonmusk. Twitter is so boring without him."

Musk's silence also means that he has not yet commented on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which granted federal protections for abortions.

He is no stranger to sharing his sentiments on political and social issues in the world.

For example, on numerous occasions, he's voiced his concerns about the decline of the population due to low birth rates. He even called it the "greatest risk to the future of civilization."

Elsewhere, Musk's 100 million follower milestone also happens to place him at number six on the list of the most-followed Twitter users worldwide, just ahead of singer Taylor Swift, who has 90 million followers.

He's also slightly behind Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 101 million.

