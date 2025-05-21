Elon Musk has commented on the viral moment that divided the internet back in January 2025, which saw him accused of giving a 'Nazi salute'.

Speaking to Trump supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington (January 20) Musk slapped his right hand into his chest, before shooting out his right arm on an upwards diagonal, fingers together and palm facing down.

In an interview with CBNC's David Faber, Musk has doubled down and denied this being a deliberate Nazi gesture saying: "Every politician or speaker... has made the exact same gesture and yet there are still people out there, and I've never harmed a single person."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings



