England fan shouts 'Free Palestine' on Sky News after Euros final defeat

An England fan shouted “Free Palestine” during a live Sky News broadcast after the Euro 2024 final.

Last night, the hopes of many English football fans were dashed after Spain beat England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024 with a late goal.

Sky News presenter Frazer Maude was reporting live from Colne in Lancashire and interviewing some disappointed England fans about their thoughts on the tournament.

But, he abruptly ended the interview with one England fan after they took their chance to go off topic and shout "Free Palestine ".

The fan began: “I thought they played really good – absolutely amazing. Every game they’ve played so far… but tonight they just couldn’t make it. But, understandable.”

The fan then proceeded to grab hold of the reporter’s microphone and said: “All I’m going to say is, Free Palestine. Free Palestine.”

Maude, the reporter, appeared flustered and quickly finished the interview. He said: "We’ll leave that there, thank you very much. We don’t need that.”

The moment sparked a reaction on social media, with one writing: “Sky News: hmm this jovial drunk guy will give us a good line about England losing the final.

“Jovial drunk guy: Free Palestine."

Someone else wrote: “I will never tire of football fans across the world using their 20 seconds of TV fame to advocate for Palestine.”

Sunday's game was another disappointment for England. Goals from Spain's Nicol Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal brought the trophy home for the Spanish team, with Cole Palmer's equaliser proving not enough for England to capitalise upon.

