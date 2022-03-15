While making an appearance on Hannity, former first son, Eric Trump, claimed his father would have not let Russian president Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine because they had a strong relationship, and people are roasting him for it.

Sean Hannity, the host of the Fox News show, welcomed Trump on the show to speak on how former president Donald Trump may have handled the situation in Ukraine- echoing much of what other Trump family members have said.

"My father would've called up and said 'Vladimir don't even think about it,'" Trump said. "'Don't even try us, I'm telling you it's not going to work out very well for you.'"

Former President Trump notably maintained a good relationship with the Russian president and other autocratic leaders, despite public criticism. Even post-invasion the former president has not condemned Putin's actions.

When Hannity asked Trump why Putin did not invade Ukraine while his father was in office. Trump said "Putin was in with the KGB" and could "read people" so "he could tell that Donald Trump was a very strong person."

However, many on Twitter did not seem to find Trump's statement particularly insightful.

Trump pointed to his father's relationship with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-Un as an example of how strong he was. h

In 2017, when Jong-Un spoke about potentially testing or deploying nuclear weapons, Trump responded by threatening the North Korean leader with "fire and fury like the world has never seen". The two ended up holding an in-person meeting to discuss tensions.

Trump is the second son to attest that his father's relationship with dictators was a positive thing. Donald Trump Jr. live-streamed earlier this month on his rumble channel to speak to the love of world leaders his father had while in office.





Before departing from Hannity, Trump of course criticized president Biden's handling of the situation, saying Biden has "'no relationship" with Putin and seems to be afraid of him.

