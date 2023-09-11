Woman 'told athletic wear outfit was too revealing’ by airline attendant

A woman was left shocked after being told by airline staff that her athletic wear outfit was "too revealing".

Flight passenger Maggi Thorne took a Southwest Airlines flight wearing a pair of Nike joggers and a crop top but was left “just in shock” by the reaction of a flight attendant.

According to Thorne, who has seven times competed on American Ninja Warrior, a flight attendant approached her and told her that the clothing she was wearing was “inappropriate” and asked her to cover up.

In a post on X/Twitter, Thorne claims she was “shamed” in front of all the other passengers by the attendant “saying my attire wasn’t appropriate”.

Thorne continued: “Is this really happening in 2023? The passengers around me were stunned as she shamed me for all to hear.”

The interaction took place on Thorne’s journey from Omaha, Nebraska to Nashville, Tennessee. Her trip included a layover in Orlando, Florida and it was onboard this flight that she said the incident occurred.

Speaking to Insider, Thorne said: “She came over and asked me about my outfit and said that she thought it was too revealing and not appropriate for the airline.”

She continued: “It was incredibly embarrassing."

According to Southwest Airlines’ clothing policy, “wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene, or patently offensive” is not permitted on its flights.

In response to Thorne’s tweet, a representative from Southwest Airlines got in touch with her to say that a complaint had been filed on her behalf.

indy100 has contacted Southwest Airlines for comment.

