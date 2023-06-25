The French poster for Barbie features a very NSFW tagline

The countdown is on for Greta Gerwig’s hotly anticipated Barbie film set to drop next month.

Buzz around the film continues to grow, with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice recently dropping the soundtrack, 'Barbie World'. Margot Robbie, who will be joined by Ryan Gosling as Ken, also showed fans a glimpse into the Mattel doll's Dreamhouse with Architectural Digest.

But now, attention has been turned to a French promo poster, which reads: "Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken." The phrase is intended to mean: "She can do everything. He’s just Ken."

However, the seemingly innocent tagline also has an NSFW interpretation, as many social media users pointed out.

In French, "Ken" is a slang term for the F-bomb, which means the sentence could also be read as: "She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f***," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Many people online were left in hysterics, with some believing it to be intentional: "I'm almost certain that this was done on purpose for this exact reason - to generate marketing hype at how it was a 'mistake'."



"This is the reason why diversity is so important, especially in Marketing teams," another said. "This translation was probably done by Gen X; Millennials and Gen Z were not involved."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "This movie is my EVERYTHING and it's not even out yet" – and they're right. The unreleased film has already caused a worldwide shortage of the colour pink.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood spoke to Architectural Digest and revealed that the creation of the set led to a shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paints.

"The world ran out of pink," she said.

